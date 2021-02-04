Sevilla vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020-21

High-flying Sevilla welcome a struggling Getafe side to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, hoping to keep up the push for a top-four finish.

With 12 wins and 39 points after 20 games, the Rojiblancos are currently fourth in the standings, just a point adrift of defending La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Since losing 2-0 to runaway leaders Atletico Madrid, Julen Lopetegui's side have won their last six games in all competitions, including three in the league.

They are the form team right now, and the Europa League champions are enjoying their best period under the Spaniard's tutelage.

The Azulones, meanwhile, have been going through a rocky period lately.

Their last 10 games have produced only four wins including a humiliating loss to second-division side Cordoba in the Copa del Rey. They have also suffered a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-To-Head

In 36 meetings, the record is fairly even. Sevilla have won 16 matches against Getafe, who aren't far behind with 13 victories of their own.

In the first leg of their clash this season, the Sevillistas eked out a narrow 1-0 win away from home.

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Getafe Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Sevilla vs Getafe Team News

Sevilla

Sergio Escudero, who's been nursing an elbow injury for three months, is nearing a return. However, he is not yet ready for this match.

Midfielder Oscar Rodriguez has missed the last five games with a muscle injury and is set to remain on the sidelines once again.

Injured: Sergio Escudero and Oscar Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Getafe

Enes Unal, who's been out with a hamstring injury for more than a month, is still some way from a full recovery. Meanwhile, Erick Cabaco and Dario Poveda are also injured.

Mathias Olivera was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and continues his recovery in isolation.

Injured: Enes Unal, Erick Cabaco, and Dario Poveda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mathias Olivera

Sevilla vs Getafe Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-3-3): Bono; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Marcos Acuna; Oliver Torres, Fernando Reges, Juan Jordan; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos.

Getafe (3-4-3): Ruben Yanez; Sofian Chakla, Xabier Etxeita, David Timor; Damian Suarez, Mauro Arambarri, Nikola Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Takefusa Kubo, Jaime Mata, Carles Alena.

Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have some good players in their ranks, but they haven't been any more than the sum of their parts.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are on fire right now, and should comfortably see off the Madrid side.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-0 Getafe