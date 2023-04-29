Sevilla vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Monday.

Sevilla vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit stunned Real Madrid with a 4-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Andalusian giants edged Athletic Bilbao to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sevilla vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Girona and have won four out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's two victories.

Sevilla have not played out a single draw in their five matches against Girona in La Liga - they have played more league games without such a result only against Almeria and Numancia.

Sevilla have won both their matches at home against Girona in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in both these games.

Sevilla have won nine of their 13 matches at home played out on a Monday in La Liga but have lost the other four such matches.

After a winless run of seven games at home in La Liga, Sevilla have won six of their last eight such matches in the competition.

Sevilla vs Girona Prediction

Sevilla have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Girona have punched above their weight this season and will be buoyed by their stunning performance against Real Madrid. Sevilla are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Girona

Sevilla vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

