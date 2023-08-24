Sevilla vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Catalan outfit eased past Getafe by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Girona and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

After a run of three victories against Girona in La Liga without conceding a single goal, Sevilla are winless in their last three such matches in the competition.

The last three matches between the two teams have produced one victory for Girona and two for Sevilla - none of the games have seen the losing team scoring a goal.

Girona have won only one of their last nine matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga but did defeat Sevilla in such a game in May this year.

Sevilla have lost both their matches in La Liga so far this season and could start a top-flight campaign with three consecutive defeats for the first time in their history.

Sevilla vs Girona Prediction

Sevilla have not been at their best over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Andalusian giants have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona have shown marked improvement this year and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams have good players in their ranks and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Girona

Sevilla vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristhian Stuani to score - Yes