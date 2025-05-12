Sevilla vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Sevilla will entertain Las Palmas at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in La Liga on Tuesday. The hosts have 38 points from 35 games, just four more than 18th-placed Leganes, and are still at risk of being relegated. Los Amarillos are 19th with 32 points and need to win their remaining three games to retain their top-flight status.

Palanganas have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last eight league games. After a 2-2 home draw against Leganes earlier this month, they lost 3-2 away to Celta Vigo last week. Defenders Nemanja Gudelj and Kike Salas were on the scoresheet in that loss.

The visitors had registered two wins in a row last month but are on a three-game losing streak at the moment. They hosted Rayo Vallecano last week and fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 65 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 29-26 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the visitors, though they were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have outscored Rojiblancos 40-39 in 35 league games.

Sevilla have endured a winless run at home in La Liga this season, drawing five of their eight games.

Las Palmas have failed to score in five of their last eight meetings against the home side.

Eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 57 goals. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five away games.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Prediction

Palanganas have enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten streak against the visitors, recording seven wins, and they have scored two goals apiece in five games during that period. They are unbeaten at home in La Liga in this fixture since 1981 and are strong favorites.

Djibril Sow and Sambi Lokonga were absent due to injuries last week but have trained with the squad. They should start from the bench. Tanguy Nianzou, Akor Adams, and Rubén Vargas continue to be sidelined, while Loïc Badé was injured last week and is a major doubt. Isaac Romero will serve a suspension.

Los Amarillos have lost their last three games, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last four away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three.

Fábio Silva is a confirmed absentee for the visitors, while the involvement of Adnan Januzaj and Scott McKenna is also doubtful.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form, considering the home advantage for Rojiblancos, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Las Palmas

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

