Sevilla vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sevilla and Las Palmas go head-to-head at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men are currently on a run of six straight wins against the visitors and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Sevilla were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their last outing before the international break.

Mendilibar’s side have now lost their four matches across all competitions this season, including a penalty-shootout loss against Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup on August 16.

Sevilla are the only side yet to pick up any points after three rounds of matches in the new La Liga campaign and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas failed to find their feet during the international break as they fell to a 1-0 friendly loss against Spanish lower-tier side Atletico Paso.

This was in keeping with their struggles in La Liga, where they have failed to win any of their opening four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws.

With two points from a possible 12, Garcia Pimienta’s men are currently 18th in the league standings, level on points with 17th-placed Mallorca.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Sevilla hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on just one occasion.

Sevilla have won the last six meetings between the sides, scoring nine goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-0 loss in September 2015.

Sevilla have failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since a 1-0 friendly victory over Real Betis.

Pimienta’s men are on a six-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing four since picking up a 1-0 friendly victory over Cadiz in pre-season.

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Prediction

Sevilla and Las Palmas have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend looking to finally get their campaign up and running. Sevilla boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Las Palmas

Sevilla vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last nine clashes between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)