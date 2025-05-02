Sevilla vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Sevilla will host Leganes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured yet another difficult season and are yet to confirm safety as they sit just five points above the drop zone with five games left to play.

Ad

They were beaten 1-0 by Osasuna last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before a red card to Dodi Lukebakio minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Leganes have also endured a difficult season, struggling to readjust to life in the top flight, but can still avoid the drop in the final month of the campaign. They picked up an important point in their 1-1 draw against Girona last time out, finding themselves a man down less than 20 minutes after kick-off and a goal down early in the second half before substitute Munir El Haddadi netted a late leveler.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 19th in the table with 30 points from 33 matches. They are four points away from safety and will be keen to cut that gap this weekend.

Sevilla vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two teams. Sevilla have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won four times, with their other four contests ending level.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win when the two teams faced off earlier in the season, ending a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

Sevilla are without a clean sheet in their last six matches and have managed just two in their last 11.

Leganes have scored 30 goals in the Spanish top flight this season. Only Real Valladolid (24) have managed fewer.

Ad

Sevilla vs Leganes Prediction

Los Nervionenses have lost five of their last six matches and have won just two of their last 13. They are without a win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan all year and will be desperate to end that streak here.

Los Pepineros are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last seven matches. They have the second-worst away record in La Liga this season and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Leganes

Sevilla vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight contests)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More