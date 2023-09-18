Sevilla vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Sevilla will welcome Lens to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The hosts recorded their first win of the season on Sunday as Dodi Lukebakio's 71st-minute winner helped them record a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in La Liga. Former academy player and four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos made his debut in that win.

The visitors have endured a winless run in Ligue 1 thus far, suffering four defeats in five games. The 2022-23 Ligue 1 runners-up now find themselves at the bottom of the league standings. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Metz on Sunday.

The hosts are in the group stage of the competition for the fourth time in a row. Last season, they finished third in the Group G table and were demoted to the UEFA Europa League. Their early elimination from the competition proved to be a blessing in disguise as they went on the lift their seventh Europa League trophy.

The visitors are back in Europe after 16 years and they last appeared in the Champions League in the 2002-03 season. They were eliminated from the group stage in that edition.

Sevilla vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Both the hosts and the visitors have squared off against teams from France and Spain prior to this meeting.

The hosts have suffered five defeats in their 11 meetings against Ligue 1 teams, recording four wins and drawing two games.

Lens have a better record in their seven meetings against La Liga teams, recording four wins. They have suffered just one defeat and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts have recorded just two wins in their last 14 Champions League games, with both coming at home.

Sevilla vs Lens Prediction

Blanquirrojos recorded their first win of the season on Sunday and will look to continue that form in this match. They have suffered four defeats in five games this season, though they have managed to score in each match. They had a 100% record at home in the Europa League last season, keeping three clean sheets in four games.

They do not have any fresh injury concerns as Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are long-term absentees but Ramos' arrival has provided some respite. Marcos Acuña is also sidelined at the moment but all options are available in the midfield and the attack.

Les Sang et Or head into their first Champions League game in 21 years in poor form, having suffered three defeats in a row. They have failed to score in their last two games as well and might struggle here.

Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez are long-term absentees for them while Nampalys Mendy and David Costa will also be sidelined for this match. Massadio Haïdara is also not expected to make the trip to Seville.

While both teams have struggled in the early phase of the season, considering the hosts' better record in Europe, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Lens

Sevilla vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score or assist any time - Yes