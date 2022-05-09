×
Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th March 2022

Sevilla are looking to avoid a third consecutive draw
Sevilla are looking to avoid a third consecutive draw
Sachin Bhat
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Preview

Sevilla will host Mallorca at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga on Wednesday, looking to return to winning ways.

Los Rojiblancos have drawn their last two outings - drawing 1-1 with both Cadiz and Villarreal, allowing Barcelona to extend their lead in second position. They almost lost against Villarreal on Sunday. Giovani Lo Celso struck in the 86th minute but Jules Kounde rescued a point with a stoppage-time equaliser.

However, it could still be too late to secure a top-two finish in the league, as Barcelona are unlikely to cede four points in their last three games, Nevertheless, the Andalusian outfit are on course for their best top-flight finish since the 2008-09 season.

Meanwhile, Mallorca, who's back in La Liga after a year in the second division, might soon head back there. The Pirates are languishing in 18th place with 32 points, two points off Granada, who beat them 6-2 at the weekend.

Another defeat this week, coupled with Granada's win over Athletic Bilbao, will all but extinguish Mallorca's survival hopes.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Sevilla have won 14 of their last 31 games with Mallorca, losing only seven.
  • Mallorca's last win over Sevilla was a 2-1 victory at home in March 2013.
  • The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the October reverse.
🎟️ Ya puedes hacerte con tu entrada para ver el #SevillaFCMallorca del miércoles 11 de mayo.🔴 Además, si eres socios rojo tienes un 25% de descuento.#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas
  • If Sevilla draw on Wednesday, it'll be the third time this season they'll do so (also three in January-February 2022 and March 2022)
  • Mallorca are looking to go unbeaten against Sevilla in a league campaign for the first time since their league double over them in 2013.
  • Sevilla have lost just one home league game in 17 this season - a 3-2 defeat against champions Real Madrid in April - winning 11.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction

Neither team are coming off good runs, but Sevilla are the better team, given the superior quality in their roster. Mallorca, despite having some good attacking options in the squad, have flattered to deceive big time.

🙏🏻 Pedimos perdón, aunque sea insuficiente y nada reparador👺 Toca levantarse, demostrar orgullo y luchar hasta el final https://t.co/DyxabVtutr

Mallorca cannot afford to lose again, but their last performance was too poor to expect anything else other than a defeat in this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Mallorca.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav

