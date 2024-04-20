Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Monday.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Andalusian giants eased past Las Palmas by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 16 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's eight victories.

After an unbeaten run of six matches against Mallorca in La Liga, Sevilla lost their previous such game in the competition in the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 scoreline last year.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their last three such games.

Mallorca are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 result against Granada in 2013.

Sevilla have won only one of their last four matches played out on a Monday in La Liga.

Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction

Sevilla have shown marked improvement since the start of the season and will look to conclude their La Liga campaign on a positive note. Youssef En-Nesyri has been impressive for the Andalusians and will look to add to his goal tally on Monday.

Mallorca have flattered to deceive this season and will be up against a strong opponent this week. Sevilla are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 Mallorca

Sevilla vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

