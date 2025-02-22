Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Mallorca in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Sevilla vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Las Palmas by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian hosts thrashed Real Valladolid by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Sevilla vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 17 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's eight victories.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in these games, with their only such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in December 2023.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have won five of these games - one more victory than they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

After a run of seven defeats in eight matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, Mallorca have remained unbeaten in their last two such games in the competition.

Ad

Sevilla vs Mallorca Prediction

Sevilla have managed to find their feet in La Liga in recent weeks but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The Andalusians can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have been consistently impressive in the competition this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Mallorca

Sevilla vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback