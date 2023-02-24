Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Sevilla and Osasuna go head-to-head at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in round 23 of La Liga on Sunday (February 26).

Los Nervionenses will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors after failing to win their last three meetings with them.

Sevilla Fútbol Club @SevillaFC REPORTAJE | temporadas consecutivas en los octavos de final de una competición europea.



#WeareSevilla REPORTAJE |temporadas consecutivas en los octavos de final de una competición europea. 📜 REPORTAJE | 🔟 temporadas consecutivas en los octavos de final de una competición europea. ⚪️🔴#WeareSevilla

Having secured a first-leg 3-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla secured their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat in midweek.

Jorge Sampaoli’s will men now turn their attention to La Liga, where they're 12th in the standings, picking up 25 points from 22 games. Sevilla head into Sunday unbeaten in four of their last five league games, with a 3-0 loss against Barcelona on February 5 being the exception.

Meanwhile, Osasuna failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Real Madrid.

They're now winless in four games, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in January. With 30 points from 22 games, Osasuna are tenth in the league table but could rise to seventh with a win this weekend.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from their last 42 meetings, Sevilla boast a superior record in the fixture.

Osasuna have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

The visitors are winless in their last 12 visits to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, losing 11 times, since a 1-0 win in February 2006.

Sevilla have won their four home games in La Liga this year, with their last defeat coming on November 9, when they were beaten 2-1 by Real Sociedad.

Osasuna are on a five-game winless run in the league, losing thrice since a 1-0 victory over Mallorca in January.

Sevilla vs Osasuna Prediction

Sevilla seem to have hit their stride at the business end of the season following their horror first half of the campaign. They have been superb at home this year and should end their winless run against Osasuna.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna

Sevilla vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six games.)

