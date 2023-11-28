Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

The action continues in Group B of the UEFA Champions League as Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven go head to head at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently separated by just three points in the table and we anticipate a thrilling battle as they look to stake their claim for a place in the knockout stages.

Sevilla failed to find their feet in the Spanish La Liga last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad at Reale Arena Sunday.

Diego Alonso’s men have now picked up just two wins in their 13 league matches so far and currently sit 15th in the table, just four points above the danger zone.

Sevilla have also endured a disappointing campaign in the Champions League, where they are yet to taste victory and are rooted to the bottom of Group B with two points from four matches.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven returned to winning ways in style as they hammered FC Twente 3-0 in the Eredivisie last Saturday.

This came after a 2-0 friendly loss against German outfit Schalke on November 15 which saw their four-match winning streak come to an end.

PSV will now look to pick up where they left off at the weekend as they return to action in the Champions League, where they are currently third in the group, only below second-placed RC Lens on goal difference.

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous three encounters.

PSV have won five of their most recent six matches and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and two draws since September.

Sevilla are currently on a four-match winless run and have failed to taste victory in their last four home games, picking up three draws and losing once since September’s 5-1 win over Almeria.

PSV have won all but one of their last five away games in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Lens on October 24 being the exception.

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PSV have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against a floundering Sevilla side who have struggled for steady their ship of late. The Dutch outfit are currently the more in-form side and we fancy them scraping a narrow victory at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Sevilla’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last eight games)