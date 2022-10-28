Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Sevilla in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit thrashed Cadiz by a convincing 5-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been surprisingly poor this season. The Andalusian giants defeated FC Copenhagen by a comfortable 3-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's four victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their best record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have won only one of their last 18 games away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming over 22 years ago.

Sevilla have won their last seven home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their are on longer such streaks only against Castellon and Osasuna in the competition.

Sevilla have failed to win their last five home games in La Liga and have equalled their 1996-97 campaign for their worst home tally at this stage of the season.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga and could win consecutive games in the competition for the first time since April this year.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Sevilla have failed to meet expectations this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts showed glimpses of their potential against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League and will need to turn their La Liga campaign around.

Rayo Vallecano are perfectly capable of an upset on their day and are in impressive form going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

