Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Sevilla welcome newcomers Rayo Vallecano to Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan for their opening round of the La Liga season on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with AS Roma in their final pre-season fixture.

Rayo Vallecano suffered a shootout defeat to Leganes in a pre-season friendly on Saturday after both sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla will be looking to build on their fourth-place finish last season and a victory on matchday one will be the perfect tonic to kickstart the new campaign.

Rayo Vallecano made a return to the top-flight since 2019 having won the playoff final against Girona.

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Sevilla have 12 wins from their last 20 games against Rayo Vallecano, while four previous matches ended in a draw. Vallecano were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2019 when Sevilla ran riot with five second-half goals to complete a rousing victory over Rayo Vallecano. The defeat came with just four matchdays to go and put the nail in the coffin in an eventual relegation for Rayo Vallecano.

The home side did not lose any of their five pre-season friendlies, although consecutive draws against Roma and PSG came on the back of three successive victories.

Sevilla form guide (pre-season friendlies): D-D-W-W-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide (pre-season friendlies): L-L-W-W-L

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Sevilla

Oliver Torres and Luuk de Jong have both been ruled out with muscle and knee injuries respectively.

Injuries: Oliver Torres, Luuk de Jong

Suspension: None

Rayo Vallecano

The visitors have two players ruled out through injuries. Randy Nteka (muscle) and Esteban Saveljich (ankle) are both unavailable for selection. Jose Angel Pozo is en route to recovery following his operation but is doubtful for the game.

There are no suspension worries for Rayo Vallecano.

Injuries: Randy Nteka, Esteban Saveljich

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jose Angel Pozo

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yassine Bounou (GK); Karim Rekik, Nemanja Gudelj, Jules Kounde; Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Jesus Navas; Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef El Nesyri

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski (GK); Ivan Balliu, Mario Fernandez, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Santiago Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Yacine Qasmi

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Sevilla very rarely falter on home turf, especially in games against inferior opposition that they are expected to win. The visitors have shown their ability in attack but they are unlikely to have much luck against one of the league's best defense.

Julen Loptegui's side's success is based on a watertight backline, while their efficiency in attack sees them make the most of the chances that come their way. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Abdalusians.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

