Sevilla vs RB Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Spanish side Sevilla will kick off their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign with a game against RB Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The two teams have been pitted in Group G alongside Lille and Wolfsburg.

Sevilla are coming off a 1-1 draw against Elche in the league. They were scheduled to play Barcelona last weekend, but the match has been moved to a later date. Sevilla are sixth in the league with seven points from three matches.

Meanwhile, Salzburg beat WSG Tirol 3-1 in their most recent game, with Chukwubike Adamu, Noah Okafor and Benjamin Sesko getting on the scoresheet. They are top of the league table with a perfect record of seven wins in seven matches.

Sevilla vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head

Sevilla and RB Salzburg have played two matches against each other so far. Sevilla prevailed on both occasions.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Sevilla. Frederic Kanoute scored both goals for the Spanish outfit.

Sevilla form guide (all competitions): W-W-D

RB Salzburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sevilla vs RB Salzburg Team News

Sevilla

Ludwig Augustinsson, Papu Gomez, Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are all back from international duty, giving Julen Lopetegui's side a boost before the game.

They have only one injury concern ahead of Tuesday's game, as central midfielder Oliver Torres has been sidelined with an injury.

Injured: Oliver Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Salzburg

Sekou Keita and Albert Vallci are long-term absentees for Matthias Jaissle's team, while Zlatko Junuzovic has been ruled out with a bruised heel.

All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Sekou Keita, Zlatko Junuzovic, and Albert Vallci

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs RB Salzburg Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)): Yassine Bounou (GK); Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Juan Jordan; Erik Lamela, Papu Gomez, Suso, Youssef El Nesyri

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Philipp Kohn; Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald; Brenden Aaronson; Chukwubuike Adamu, Karim Adeyemi

Sevilla vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Sevilla are undoubtedly the favorites to win their Champions League opener, but Salzburg certainly possess the tools to make their life difficult, even playing away from home.

However, Los Nervionenses have multiple game-changers in their starting XI and should manage a narrow win.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Salzburg

