Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 27 February, 2022

Sevilla host Real Betis at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Sevilla are currently 2nd in the league, six points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table.Julen Lopetegui's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and will look to bounce back with a win against Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Betis are currently 3rd in the league, five points behind their opponents. Manuel Pellegrini's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Sevilla on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game on Sunday and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Real Betis only winning one.

Both sides have beaten each other once already this season. Sevilla won the reverse fixture earlier this season, while Real Betis won a Copa del Rey fixture between the two sides.

Sevilla have the best defense in the league this season, having only conceded 0.7 goals per game so far.

Real Betis have the second-best attack in the league, having scored 1.9 goals per game this season.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction

Both sides have been in strong form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Sevilla will be missing a host of players for the game. Lucas Ocampos and Jules Kounde will be suspended. Meanwhile, Diego Carlos, Anthony Martial, Suso, Erik Lamela and Karim Rekik are all out injured.

Real Betis have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek. Juan Miranda and Martin Montoya are both still unavailable due to injury.

Despite the two sides being in contrasting runs of form, we predict a tight game with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Betis

Sevilla vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DRAW

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides are in the top seven in the league offensively)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan