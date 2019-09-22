Sevilla vs Real Madrid: 3 reasons why the Los Blancos can win the encounter | La Liga 2019/20

Parshva Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 88 // 22 Sep 2019, 20:03 IST

Zinedine Zidane will be keen to overcome the underwhelming start in La Liga

Following a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, the sword looms large Zinedine Zidane and his players as the Los Blancos visit Sevilla on Sunday in the La Liga.

Real Madrid lost 3-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán last season under Julen Lopetegui, who coincidentally, is now the coach of Sevilla. He will have a point to prove to the Madrid hierarchy, especially considering that he was sacked just three months after his appointment.

Given the current run of form of both sides, Sevilla look the better of the two teams as they have collected 10 out of a possible 12 points, having won three and drawn a solitary game. They also defeated Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League, Lopetegui opting to rest a number of key players.

On the other hand, Madrid lost the Champions League opener for the first time since 2005 and have endured a mediocre start to their La Liga campaign, winning two and drawing two of the four games.

Not only have they failed to keep a clean sheet so far, they are also missing a host of key players including Luka Modric and Isco.

However, the Los Blancos do have the quality to turn things around. Here are 3 reasons why they can beat Sevilla and come away with the three points that would propel them to the top of the table.

#3 Sergio Ramos' return to the line-up

Ramos will be expected to shore up the defence upon his return

The Madrid captain will definitely boost the visitors' defence with his presence and his leadership is just what the team needs at the moment.

The former Sevilla man would be motivated to help his team put on one of the better defensive displays against a team that is running high on confidence.

Although the Spaniard is in his thirties, he still remains one of the best defenders in the world and his absence was hugely felt in Paris.

Zidane has lost just 5 Champions League games in over two and a half seasons and Ramos didn't feature in any of those matches, thus, highlighting his importance in a squad that is in desperate need of a morale-boosting win.

