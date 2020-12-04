Real Madrid and Sevilla will try to turn their fortunes around this Saturday, as the two sides clash after convincing defeats in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 5.

Zinedine Zidane's men have now lost two in a row in all competitions and will want to stem the flow against a Sevilla side who had hit excellent form, prior to the game against Chelsea. Real Madrid however, has been faltering off late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions.

With Real Madrid missing key players like Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard, this would be the perfect time for Julen Lopetegui to get one over on his former team and leapfrog them on the table.

On that note, here are five players to watch out for in this fixture:

#5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will be chomping at the bit to be involved

The Real Madrid winger has struggled to cement himself into the starting XI, but a good performance on Saturday will go a long way in helping his cause. The Brazilian's skill and talent is there for everyone to see, but his inconsistent performances and nonchalant attitude haven't been helppful.

With Eden Hazard injured, Vinicius will most likely start on the left wing for Real Madrid on Saturday. He will look to use his electric pace and flair to cause the Sevilla backline problems. The 20 year old has scored 2 goals in the La Liga this season and will be looking to contribute more to Zinedine Zidane's side.

The Brazilian will be out to prove himself on Saturday, with compatriot Rodrygo taking all the attention off late.

#4 Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Jesus Navas has thrived in his new role

Jesus Navas has had a renaissance since joining Sevilla. The former Manchester City man rejoined his boyhood club in 2017, and underwent a transformation as a footballer.

At City, Navas was mainly deployed as a right winger and was known for his pace and crossing abilities. But, as the Spanish international grew older, he became slower and started working on the defensive line. The 35-year-old is now a full blown right back, and a good one at that.

The Sevilla man is often seen bombing up and down the right flank, using his stellar crossing ability. His attacking abilities make him a menace to deal with and he has the experience of being a capable defender.