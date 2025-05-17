Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview

Sevilla are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Las Palmas to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. Los Blancos defeated Mallorca by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Sevilla and have won 38 out of the last 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 16 victories.

Sevilla are winless in their last 12 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-0 margin in September 2018.

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches away from home in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Sevilla have suffered defeat in all their five matches against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in La Liga so far this season.

Sevilla could win consecutive games in La Liga for the first time since April 2024.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have largely failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Kylian Mbappe has found his feet at the club and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sevilla have struggled against La Liga's big names this season and will be up against a formidable opponent this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

