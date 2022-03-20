Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th March 2022

Sevilla host Real Sociedad at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga on Sunday, looking to keep their slim title hopes alive.

With three draws in their last four top-flight games, Los Rojiblancos lost a lot of ground to leaders Real Madrid, who are now 10 points ahead of them with just 10 games remaining.

Although the Whites play Barcelona later in the day where they could drop points, it's still a huge gap, but Julen Lopetegui's side will hope to strengthen their grip in second place at least.

The Andalucians haven't finished as the Spanish top division's runners-up since the 1956-57 season.

Real Sociedad have been no slouches either, sitting in sixth place with 47 points from 28 games.

Following the 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Real Madrid, La Real bounced back with a slender 1-0 win over Alaves, keeping them on track for European football once again.

Sevilla vs Real Scoiedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have won 16 of their last 37 matches with Sociedad, losing only 10 times.

Los Sevillistas are unbeaten in their last eight encounters with La Real, their best run against the side in top-flight history.

Lopetegui's side have won their last four home matches with Sociedad and are aiming to make it five in a row for the second time in their history.

Sociedad haven't won an away game against Sevilla since April 2016.

Sociedad haven't kept a clean sheet away to Sevilla in La Liga action since February 2007.

Sevilla are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the league. However, they've drawn six of their last eight matches.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sevilla haven't looked sharp lately and their slip-ups could see them drop further down the table.

They need to start putting together a winning streak to keep their hopes of a highest finish in over six decades alive.

Sociedad are a highly talented squad too but they too are prone to dropping points cheaply.

It's a clash between two sides with an excellent attacking arsenal and we predict a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have excellent attacking units and they should both find the back of the net)

