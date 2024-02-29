Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Preview

Sevilla are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been well below their best so far this season. The Andalusian side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Real crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a defeat against Mallorca in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 14 victories.

Sevilla are winless in their last five matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in 2021.

Real Sociedad have avoided defeat in their last two matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga - as many such results as they had obtained in the eight such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have won their last three matches against Sevilla in La Liga and could secure four such victories in a row for only the third time in the history of the competition.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Sevilla have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but have several issues to address for the remainder of their campaign. The Andalusians have struggled against Real Sociedad in recent years and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Real Sociedad have also failed to hit their stride this season and will need a consistent run of results to secure their place in Europe. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andre Silva to score - Yes