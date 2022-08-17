Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Valladolid lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have made a poor start to their top-flight campaign. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations so far. The Andalusians slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won eight out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's six victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last nine matches in La Liga against Real Valladolid - their longest such streak against the away side in the competition.

After losing four out of five away games against Sevilla, Real Valladolid have collected four points in their last six matches at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla have lost only one of their 18 matches against newly-promoted sides under Julen Lopetegui in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming against Elche in March last year.

Sevilla striker Rafa Mir has scored four goals against Real Valladolid in La Liga - his best record against a single opponent in the competition.

Real Valladolid manager Jose Rojo has faced Sevilla with Numancia and Huesca in the past and has lost on both occasions, with his team failing to score in both games.

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Sevilla have been in poor form over the past month and have failed to make the most of their pre-season tour. The Andalusians were outplayed by Osasuna last week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Real Valladolid were given a reality check by Villarreal in their previous game and have a mountain to climb on Friday. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Real Valladolid

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Mir to score - Yes

