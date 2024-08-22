Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sevilla take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview
Villarreal are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Yellow Submarines played out a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.
Sevilla, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 2-2 draw by Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 12 victories.
- Sevilla have lost only one of their last six matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have not lost consecutive games against the Yellow Submarines in the competition since 2019.
- After a run of 11 defeats in 14 matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, Villarreal are unbeaten in five of their last eight such games in the competition.
- Sevilla have lost their first home game of a La Liga season in only one of their last eight campaigns, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Valencia in August 2023.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction
Villarreal have grown in stature over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their good form. Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this week.
Sevilla have been inconsistent in recent months and are in desperate need of a resurgence this season. Villarreal are the better team and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Villarreal
Sevilla vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes