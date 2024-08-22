Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sevilla take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Yellow Submarines played out a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian outfit was held to a 2-2 draw by Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Trending

Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 12 victories.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last six matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have not lost consecutive games against the Yellow Submarines in the competition since 2019.

After a run of 11 defeats in 14 matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, Villarreal are unbeaten in five of their last eight such games in the competition.

Sevilla have lost their first home game of a La Liga season in only one of their last eight campaigns, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Valencia in August 2023.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have grown in stature over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their good form. Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Sevilla have been inconsistent in recent months and are in desperate need of a resurgence this season. Villarreal are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Villarreal

Sevilla vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback