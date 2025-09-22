Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview
Villarreal are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Osasuna to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Sevilla, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian outfit edged Deportivo Alaves to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.
- Sevilla have lost their last three matches against Villarreal in La Liga - their longest such run against the Yellow Submarines in the history of the top flight.
- Villarreal are unbeaten in six of their last nine matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga - they had lost 11 of the 14 such games preceding this run.
- Sevilla have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matches against Villarreal in La Liga - their longest such streak against them in the history of the competition.
- Sevilla have picked up seven of their last nine available points in La Liga - they had picked up only five out of the 39 points preceding this run.
Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction
Sevilla have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have impressive players in their ranks. The Andalusian giants are a resurgent force at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game.
Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and have made a strong start to their campaign. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Villarreal
Sevilla vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes