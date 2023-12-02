Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla take on an impressive Villarreal side in a crucial clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Panathinaikos to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 48 matches, as opposed to Villarreal's 11 victories.

After a run of three defeats in five matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Villarreal have lost four of their last seven matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - twice as many defeats as they had suffered in the 10 such games preceding this run.

After a winless run of four matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Sevilla have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

Sevilla are winless in their last eight matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since February 2012.

Villarreal have won two of their last four matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 league games preceding this run.

Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have flattered to deceive this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. The Yellow Submarines have issues to address at the moment and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sevilla have stuttered with startling regularity this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Villarreal

Sevilla vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes