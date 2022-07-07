Sfintul Gheorghe vs Mura Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Mura will square off against Sfintul Gheorghe at the Zimbru Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifying on Thursday.

Sfintul are making an appearance for the third consecutive season. They were eliminated 8-4 on aggregate in the first round last year by Partizani. Mura, meanwhile, will play in the qualifying of a UEFA competition for the fourth consecutive season.

After starting out in the Champions League qualifiers last season, they qualified for the group stage of the Conference League. They finished last in the group, recording only one win - beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Mura have warmed up for this game with six friendly games, suffering three losses, picking up two wins and one draw. They have played just one game in pre-season friendly, suffering a 6-0 defeat against Romanian side FCSB.

Sfintul Gheorghe vs Mura Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

Mura scored 12 goals in six friendly games during the pre-season but also conceded 11 goals.

Mura finished fourth in the SNL last season, scoring 57 goals in 36 games and conceding 50 goals.

Sfintul played just one game in the pre-season, failing to find the back of the net in a 6-0 defeat.

Sfintul finished fourth in the Moldovan National Division last season, scoring 38 goals and conceding 39 in 28 games.

Both teams had a prolific run in qualifying, so they could find the back of the net here.

Sfintul Gheorghe vs Mura Prediction

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams, so both teams will look to leave a good account of themselves. Sfintul have played just one game in the pre-season and could struggle in the first leg.

NŠ Mura @nsmura_ms



📸 Aleš Cipot/Fotolens



#čarnobejli #mismomura #UECL Muraši smo nekaj minut pred 13. uro po lokalnem času pristali v Moldaviji. Nogometaši so že v hotelu, sledi počitek in zvečer preizkus zelenice na stadionu Zimbru.📸 Aleš Cipot/Fotolens Muraši smo nekaj minut pred 13. uro po lokalnem času pristali v Moldaviji. Nogometaši so že v hotelu, sledi počitek in zvečer preizkus zelenice na stadionu Zimbru.📸 Aleš Cipot/Fotolens#čarnobejli #mismomura #UECL https://t.co/mKLGSsv1K7

Mura have more experience in the qualifying fixtures, which could come in handy. They should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sfintul Gheorghe 1-2 Mura.

Sfintul Gheorghe vs Mura Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mura.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Mura to score first - Yes.

