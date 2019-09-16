Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City Preview | Where to watch and kickoff details | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Gabriel Jesus celebrates a goal

Europe's premier competition kick-starts this midweek as 32 teams take to the pitch across 16 different match venues, as the UEFA Champions League returns with full force.

Wednesday would see Manchester City trade tackles with Shakhtar Donetsk in what is a repeat fixture from each of the last two campaigns.

With players such as Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, Manchester City have numerous world-beaters, and the difference in the quality of players between the sides sees them installed as heavy favourites for the tie.

However, the home side also has some impressive players of their own including the red-hot Junior Moraes, Taison and Yehven Konoplyanka.

Both sides are defending domestic champions and also clinched cup titles last campaign. While the Ukrainians have begun their title defence in impressive fashion winning all seven of their league fixtures to sit top of the standings, the Cityzens have faltered, and currently find themselves five points behind Liverpool with just five matches played.

Last weekend's 2-3 loss to Norwich City is sure to have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Manchester City faithful, and the Cityzens would be seeking to bounce back with a victory against Shakhtar, but they would have to do so without the services of Aymeric Laporte who requires surgery to fix a torn ACL.

Guardiola, however, has history on his side as he has overseen a victory against the Miners on no less than three out of the four occasions both teams have faced off.

With both teams preferring high octane and open-ended attacking football, this clash is sure to be one to enjoy for the neutrals.

Kickoff information

Date - Wednesday, 18th September, 2019

Time - 10:00 PM EEST (Local time), 7:00 PM GMT, 8:00 PM WAT, 12:30 AM IST (19th September)

Venue - Metallist Stadium, Kharkiv

Where to watch

USA - TNT, B/R Live (English streaming), Univision Deportes (Spanish streaming)

Nigeria - SuperSports

India - SPN

UK - BT Sports

Ukraine - Football 1