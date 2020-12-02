Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Ukrainians do European double over Blancos | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid crashed to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving it all to play for on the final day.

Dentinho and Manor Solomon were on target for the Ukrainian side, as they completed the "double" over Los Blancos. The Spaniards will have to beat Borussia Monchengladbach on the last day to progress into the next round.

Real Madrid drop down to third with one game to play 🤦‍♂️



They play group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in their final match 👀



Will they qualify? #UCL pic.twitter.com/fad0zOXwUo — Goal (@goal) December 1, 2020

Marcos Asensio missed an early chance for the Zinedine Zidane's side, as he blasted an effort wide of the target from close range. However, the tides turned after the break when Shakhtar scored twice.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian wasn't tested in the first half but produced a fine save to deny Taison in the 52nd minute. He was beaten twice eventually, but was completely powerless on both occasions.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Vazquez drove forward to contribute in attack during the early exchanges, but looked more solid defensively. However, the Spaniard could've done better to prevent Solomon's goal.

Advertisement

Nacho - 5/10

Nacho wasn't as bad as his centre-back partner, but poor enough to make an error which forced Varane to concede a foul in a dangerous area. He also missed a great chance just before the break and then leave his opposite number unmarked for Solomon's goal.

Raphael Varane - 4/10

Another clumsy performance in the defense in another Champions League match from Varane, who picked up an early yellow and didn't react quickly in the build-up to Dentinho's goal.

Since the start of 2020, Raphael Varane has made three errors which led to goals in the #UCL



No other player has made as many 😬 pic.twitter.com/hrOtAZHmTV — Goal (@goal) December 1, 2020

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

A rare off-day for the Frenchman. He played some good crosses, but didn't look resolute in defense, much like his counterparts.

Luka Modric - 7/10

He was Real Madrid's battering ram which broke Shakhtar's play, making five interceptions, but was also the key to ball-circulation.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

There were times where Kroos allowed Shakhtar players too much time and space, while he was not particularly influential in the attack either.

Advertisement

Rodrygo - 6/10

He showed eagerness and intent, making more dribbles than any other player, but none of those runs yielded anything of note for Real Madrid.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The Norwegian worked smoothly in tandem with Kroos and Modric in the first half, but faded after the break.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio was Real Madrid's best player today, creating several chances and making several ball-recoveries in key areas. However, he wasted a good chance early on by putting his effort wide from close range.

12 - Marco Asensio has failed to score or assist in his 12 games for Real Madrid this season in all competitions. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/RrnJi1gPes — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

Karim Benzema - 5/10

No late goal for Benzema today, who never even looked like scoring. He cut an anonymous figure for most of the match.

Substitutes

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

He replaced his compartiot Rodrygo in the 77th minute, but failed to offer anything of note in the attack for Real Madrid.

Mariano - 5/10

Mariano had over 20 minutes after replacing Benzema, but barely even kicked the ball.

Isco - 6/10

The Spaniard came on along with Vinicius and Mariano, but he too couldn't influence the game in Real Madrid's favour.