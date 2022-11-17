Shakhtar Donetsk set mammoth Mykhaylo Mudryk price tag amid interest from Arsenal: Reports

Shakhtar Donetsk have slapped a massive price tag of €100 million on Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk, as per the Athletic.

Three of Shakhtar's decision-makers have quoted the nine-figure amount with regards to the Ukraine international. The club’s director Carlo Nicolini mentioned a €100 million price tag in a recent interview.

The Athletic asked Shakhtar's director of football, Dario Srna, whether the valuation was correct, to which the Croatian replied:

"Antony, Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them. This is the last two transfers in the past year, in more or less the same positions."

"Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. We want just respect. The market is deciding the price, not me, it shows which kind of players cost this kind of money."

Jack Grealish cost Manchester City £100 million in transfer fees in the summer of 2021. Manchester United, meanwhile, paid £73 million and £86 million for Jadon Sancho and Antony, respectively.

The Ukrainian club's chief executive, Sergei Palkin, has also chimed in on Mudryk's potential and his value in the transfer market. He recently claimed:

"Mudryk is a talent in a process. What he is showing today, it’s just 60 per cent of what he can do in the future. And when you multiply this, you realize that he costs much, much more. Therefore, I we believe that in the future he can cost definitely around €100 million."

Arsenal, thus, have been told that any offer in the region of €100 million could do the trick. However, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that Shakhtar can be persuaded into bringing down their valuation.

Is Mykhaylo Mudryk worth the money for Arsenal?

As Palkin stated in his aforementioned comments, Mudryk isn't a finished product. He isn't a player who has established himself as a world-beater either.

The 21-year-old has eight goals and as many assists in 16 games across competitions this season for his club. But that isn't a guarantee that he can produce those same numbers in an arguably tougher, more competitive league.

Arsenal's interest in the player is no secret, with some of his teammates already pulling his leg over a potential move to the Emirates. But it will be a surprise to see manager Mikel Arteta break the club's transfer record for Mudryk.

Arsenal paid a club-record £72 million (€79 million) to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in the summer of 2019. It was a move that failed to live up to the hype. One thing in Shakhtar's favor is the player's contract situation. His deal expires on the last day of 2026.

