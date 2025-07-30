Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Shakhtar Donetsk and Besiktas will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Stadion Miejski.

Ad

Shakhtar hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 4-2 away win in the first leg in Turkiye last week. They raced into a two-goal lead by the 28th minute thanks to goals from Alisson and Eguinaldo while Tammy Abraham halved the deficit from the spot five minutes before the break. Kevin restored the visitors' two-goal lead midway through the second half and completed his brace in injury time after Joao Mario had scored.

Ad

Trending

Both sides will resume their quest to make it to the Europa League group stage. The winner of this tie faces the loser of the UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers and Panathinaikos. The losers will drop to the UEFA Conference League.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Five of Besiktas' last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Shakhtar Donetsk's first leg win ended their five-game winless run in away games.

Four of Besiktas' last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in their last 10 games, drawing six games in this sequence.

Ad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk are the designated hosts in this game but the game will be played in Poland. They would be proud of the manner in which they claimed the win in the first leg, which gives them a two-goal lead to protect.

Besiktas, for their part, have a huge task on their hands if they are to advance to the main stage of the Europa League for the second consecutive season. They created more chances in the first leg but did not make them count, while their defensive errors were punished.

Ad

Shakhtar Donetsk have slight room for error in this tie and despite not playing at home, they are still the favorites in this second leg. Back the Ukrainians to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Besiktas

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shakhtar Donetsk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More