Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023 

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Feyenoord at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie.

The home side faced Stade Rennais in the Europa League playoffs last month and picked up a 2-1 win in the first leg via goals from Dmytro Kryskiv and Artem Bondarenko. They found themselves on the verge of an exit in the second leg after going two goals down in extra-time but benefited from a late own goal which sent the game to penalties which they went on to win 5-4.

Shakhtar faced Roma in their last appearance in the last 16 stage of the Europa League, losing the tie 5-1 on aggregate. They will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, secured the top spot in the group table after a dramatic end to their group stage campaign which saw all four teams in Group F finish with eight points.

They are enjoying a strong run of results in the Eredivisie at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the European stage this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Shakhtar and Feyenoord, with the home side winning both games.

The visitors have had 10 competitive meetings against Ukrainian opposition, winning twice, drawing three times and losing the other five.

The hosts have had six competitive meetings against Dutch opposition, winning two of those games and losing the other four.

The Miners have the best offensive record in the Ukrainian Premier League this season with a goal tally of 40.

Feyenoord have conceded 22 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Twente (21) have conceded fewer.

Shakhtar have picked up 21 points on home turf in the league this season, the highest in the Ukrainian top flight so far.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Prediction

Shakhtar have won four of their last five competitive outings, most recently thrashing Metalist 1925 7-0 in the league. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage come Thursday.

Feyenoord are on a six-game winning streak and have not lost a competitive outing since mid-December last year. They have performed well on the road of late and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Feyenoord

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)

