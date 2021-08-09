Shakhtar Donetsk vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Belgian side KRC Genk to the Olympiyskiy Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualification clash.

The hosts fought back from one goal down to claim a 2-1 win in the first leg and will aim to build on that performance as they seek a return to the competition's group stages.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s race for a return to the UEFA Champions League kicked off last Tuesday when they claimed a 2-1 win over Belgian side KRC Genk in the first leg of their qualification clash.

After Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for Genk, Shakhtar Donetsk upped the ante and turned the game around with goals from Tetê and Alan Patrick.

Following the win, Roberto De Zerbi’s men will feel confident of making it into the next round of qualifiers as they look to replicate their superb 2020 Champions League run.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk head into Tuesday’s game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Oleksandria in round three of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Prior to that, the Miners were on an impressive six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw.

Meanwhile, Genk quickly refocused when they returned to the Belgian Pro League as they claimed a 2-1 win over KV Kortrijk on Saturday.

Goals from Paul Onuachu and Daniel Munoz canceled out Teddy Chevalier’s opener and handed Genk their first win of the season.

Prior to that, the Smurfs were on a four-game winless run across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw.

Head coach John van den Brom will hope the win can serve as a morale boost as they look to overturn the deficit and keep alive their hopes of making their third-ever Champions League appearance.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Genk Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Shakhtar Donetsk claimed the upper hand in this fixture following Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Genk’s Luminus Arena Stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Genk Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Genk Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manor Solomon is a major doubt for the game after sustaining an injury. The Israeli forward was hauled off midway through the first leg through injury and subsequently missed the Miners’ league game against Oleksandria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Manor Solomon

Suspended: None

Genk

Defender Simen Juklerod remains Genk’s only guaranteed absentee as he has been ruled out with a muscle injury.

Injured: Simen Juklerod

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Genk Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Marlon, Mykola Matvienko, Viktor Kornienko; Maycon, Marcus Antonio; Tete, Alan Patrick, Pedrinho; Lassina Traore

KRC Genk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoort; Angelo Preciado, Mujaid Sadick, Mark McKenzie, Gerardo Arteaga; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrsovosky; Junya Ito, Mike Tresor, Theo Bongonda; Paul Onuachu

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Genk Prediction

Given the stakes of the game, we expect another thrilling and action-packed contest between the two sides.

However, we predict Shakhtar Donetsk will take advantage of the support of their home crowd to claim the win as Genk have struggled to hit their stride this season.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Genk

