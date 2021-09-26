Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Shakhtar Donetsk will go head-to-head with Inter Milan in an enticing UEFA Champions League Group D game on Tuesday evening.

Both Shakhtar and Inter started their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaigns on a disappointing note, losing to Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid, respectively.

They will be looking to get back on the winning track and qualify for the knockout stages from a tricky group.

Shakhtar Donetsk are coming off a 4-1 win against Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League. Meanwhile, Inter Milan played out a 2-2 draw with Atlanta in their last league game on Saturday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan have locked horns on five occasions, with the Ukrainian side yet to win a single game against the Italian heavyweights. Inter have won two matches, while three games have ended in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met each other in the Champions League.

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

Junior Moraes is out with a ruptured cruciate ligament, while Dentinho and Fernando have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Junior Moraes, Dentinho and Fernando

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal continues to recover from a thigh problem, while Christian Eriksen has been ruled out due to a heart condition. Gabriel Brazao is out with a ligament rupture and Joaquin Correa will not be available for selection due to a bruised hip. Stefano Sensi is sidelined with a collateral ligament injury.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Gabriel Brazao, Joaquin Correa, and Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Mykola Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Marcos Antonio, Manor Solomon; Lassina Traore

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan Prediction

Despite enjoying success domestically, Shakhtar looked extremely vulnerable against Sheriff Tiraspol, and Inter present a much bigger challenge. The Italians will be hungry for a win to put pressure on Real Madrid and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Inter Milan

