Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Legia Warsaw at the Arena Lviv on Thursday in the second round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their solid opening round performance and put themselves in a good position for knockout round qualification.

Shakhtar put up a good performance after going behind in the opening 10 minutes to get a 3-2 win over Scottish outfit Aberdeen FC three weeks ago and will now be looking to replicate such performance this midweek. The Ukrainian side, who have lost only one competitive game since April, are considered to be one of the favorites to win the Conference League and will take a step closer towards advancing to the next stage with a win on Thursday.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, put up a disappointing performance in a 1-0 home loss last time out, giving Turkish side Samsunspor their first ever European win and have since failed to win any of their subsequent competitive outings. The Polish side have struggled to put up good performances all season, with only three wins from their last 10 games but will remain optimistic to turn things around when they make the trip to Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's match will mark only the third meeting between the two sides.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2006-07 UEFA Champions League qualifiers with Shakhtar winning the two-legged tie 4-2 on aggregate.

The hosts have the joint-third best offensive and defensive records in the Ukrainian top flight this season with 15 goals scored and only eight conceded in nine games.

Legia made it as far as the quarterfinals of last season's Conference League where they lost to eventual champions Chelsea by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Hirnyky are favorites to get the win on Thursday courtesy of their stronger quality and much better recent form. The Ukrainian giants will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Wojskowi will need to be at their rarely seen best to get a result against one of the tournament favorites but will hope to receive a boost from playing in their home country.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Legia Warsaw

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shakhtar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last four games)

