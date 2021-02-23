Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Shakhtar Donetsk will look to confirm their place in the next round of the Europa League when they host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the NSC Olimpiyskiy on Thursday.

This week's match is the second leg of their last-32 tie. The Ukrainian champions secured a valuable 2-0 win away from home last week. Alan Patrick and Tete were the stoppage-time goalscorers on the day.

The Miners accomplished that feat despite having only limited game time since the turn of the year. They participated in just two league games in 2021 before last week's fixture.

Luis Castro's side have impressed, reaching this stage after beating Real Madrid and holding Inter Milan in both group stage legs. They have European pedigree and are looking at their second consecutive appearance in the last 16.

Maccabi have reached this stage for the first time in seven years, but will have to pull off a monumental comeback to progress into the next round.

They have a mountain to climb, as Shakhtar have lost only once in their last 11 home games in Europe.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk and Maccabi Tel Aviv had never met before the first leg.

🤩 Ефектне промо матчу «Шахтар» – «Маккабі» ТА площею 300 квадратних метрів у самому серці Києва на ТРЦ Gulliver.



Квитки на гру Ліги Європи в продажу онлайн: https://t.co/Ux5scYTVjV.#UEL #ШахтарМаккабі #ШахтерМаккаби pic.twitter.com/tVnXgB1PP3 — ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) February 23, 2021

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

The home side only have one casualty at the moment. Dentinho is nursing a calf injury and won't return for at least another month.

Injured: Dentinho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Yellow Ones will be without Yonatan Cohen, who is nursing a thigh problem. Meanwhile, Eden Karzev is out with a knee injury and Eyal Golasa has a hamstring problem.

Injured: Yonatan Cohen, Eden Karzev and Eyal Golasa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI

Maccabi Tel Aviv (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz; Andre Geraldes, Eitan Tibi, Luis Hernandez, Enric Saborit; Dan Biton, Avi Rikan, Dan Glazer; Tal Ben Heim, Eduardo Guerrero, Nick Blackman.

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Vitao, Mykola Matvienko; Taras Stepanenko, Alan Patrick; Yevhen Konoplyanka, Marlos, Taison; Junior Moraes.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Shakhtar showed their quality last week and will be particularly tough to topple at home.

With such a huge advantage, it's hard to see Shakhtar going out in this tie, for all of Maccabi's potential.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv