Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk will invite Marseille to the Volksparkstadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff on Thursday.

The hosts dropped to the Europa League after finishing third in the Group H table of the UEFA Champions League earlier this season. The visitors finished behind Brighton & Hove Albion in Group B of the Europa League, missing out on direct qualification in the round of 16.

The hosts will play their first competitive match of the year, and this will also be their first competitive game since a 5-2 loss to Porto in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League in December.

The visitors have struggled recently and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with new signing Faris Moumbagna opening his goalscoring account for the club.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice thus far, with both meetings coming in quarter-finals the final edition of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in 2009. The hosts registered a 4-1 win on aggregate, scoring twice apiece in the home and away legs.

The hosts have registered just one win in their last six games in the Europa League. In their last appearance in the competition, they lost 7-1 to Feyenoord in the round of 16 second leg in March.

Marseille have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions, scoring thrice while conceding four goals. They have just one win in their last 11 away games in the Europa League.

Shakhtar Donetsk have suffered just one defeat at home in European competitions against French teams.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille Prediction

Hirnyky have returned from their training camp in Turkey and went unbeaten in their last two friendlies. They registered wins in two of their three home games in the Champions League group stage, which were played at the Volksparkstadion, including a 1-0 triumph over Barcelona, and will look to build on that form.

They have won five of their last seven home games in the Europa League while suffering just one defeat. They have a 100% record against the visitors in two meetings, conceding just once, and will be hopeful of another positive outing.

Les Phocéens have seen a drop in form recently, and after registering a 1-0 win in their first match of the year in the Coupe de France, they have endured a five-game winless run. They have suffered two losses in their last eight games in all competitions, with one of them coming in a penalty shootout against Rennes.

Jordan Veretout remains sidelined with an injury and is not an option for the first leg. Gennaro Gattuso will also have to make do without Ismaïla Sarr, who is suspended.

Shakhtar will play their first competitive game of the year and might be a bit rusty. The visitors have been in poor form recently, struggling in the final third. With that in mind, the two teams are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Marseille

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Danylo Sikan to score or assist any time - Yes