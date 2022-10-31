Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd November 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Shakhtar Donetsk take on RB Leipzig in an important clash at the Polish Army Stadium on Wednesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The away side stunned Real Madrid with a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, are in second place in the Ukrainian Premier League table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Oleksandriya in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shakhtar Donetsk have an excellent record against RB Leipzig on the European front and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams.

The two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture in September this year, with Shakhtar Donetsk securing a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Shakhtar Donetsk had only five touches in RB Leipzig's penalty area in the reverse fixture and scored from all their four shots on target on the day.

Shakhtar Donetsk have conceded 22 goals in their last six European games against German opponents but have managed to win two of these matches.

RB Leipzig are only one victory away from securing qualification to the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League for the third time in their last four seasons.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won only one of their last 12 matches in the UEFA Champions League but did win their reverse fixture against RB Leipzig during this period.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have found their feet over the past week and have scored an impressive 17 goals in their last six games. The away side have a few defensive issues to address, however, and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk did manage to pull off an impressive victory in the reverse fixture but have largely failed to meet expectations this month. RB Leipzig are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

