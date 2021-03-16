Create
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Stephan El Sharaawy has shined on his return to Roma
Sunaadh Sagar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 2 hr ago
Preview
Roma travel to Ukraine to face off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of their round of 16 UEFA Europa League tie.

The Giallorossi won the first leg 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and are heavy favorites to progress to the quarterfinals.

Following their 3-0 demolition of Shakhtar, Roma came crashing back down to earth against Parma.

Valentin Mihaila and Hernani took advantage of a leggy Giallorossi side as relegation-threatened Parma ran out 2-0 winners at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Tete and Manor Solomon each grabbed a brace as they put fourth-placed Desna to the sword with a 4-0 win at home.

The result keeps Shakhtar in second place, four points behind league leaders Dynamo Kyiv.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma Head-to-Head

Shakhtar have won four of their seven games against Roma, who have three wins in the fixture.

The Giallorossi have never beaten Shakhtar away from home. Their only win in Ukraine was against Dynamo Kyiv in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

The last time the two teams met in Ukraine, Shakhtar ran out 2-1 winners in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide in UEFA Europa League: L-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide in Ukrainian Premier League: W-W-L-W-D

Roma form guide in UEFA Europa League: W-W-W-L-W

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-L-D

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk

Luis Castro has a mostly fit squad to choose from, with Maksym Malyshev and Taras Stepanenko the only absentees through injury.

The Shakhtar boss rotated his starting XI against Desna, and should revert to the favored starters.

Manor Solomon may be in with a shout to start, given his brace over the weekend.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev, Taras Stepanenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Paulo Fonseca received bad news recently as Henrikh Mkhitaryan was ruled out for three to four weeks with a calf injury. Chris Smalling and Juan Jesus remain absentees in defense. Roger Ibanez is likely to continue in defense despite a poor performance against Parma.

Borja Mayoral may replace Edin Dzeko up front, especially since the Giallorossi have a tough fixture against Napoli up next.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chris Smalling, Juan Jesus, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma Predicted XI

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatolii Trubin (GK); Dodo, Vitao, Mykola Matvienko, Ismaily; Maycon, Marlos; Taison, Alan Patrick, Tete; Junior Moraes

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante (GK); Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Marash Kumbulla; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro Rodriguez, Carles Perez; Borja Mayoral

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk are a tough proposition at the best of times. With fans likely to be present at the Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Roma should not discount a comeback from the Ukrainians.

The Giallorossi have the firepower to score an away goal, and that should be enough as they progress to the quarterfinals. We expect Shakhtar to keep their excellent home record, but Roma to ultimately progress.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Roma (2-4 agg.)

Published 16 Mar 2021, 18:40 IST
Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma Football Shakhtar Donetsk Football Edin Dzeko Taison Freda Football Predictions
