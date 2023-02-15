Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023 

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Stade Rennais at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday (February 16) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

The hosts participated in the UEFA Champions League group stage earlier this season, where they started well, winning and drawing their first two games. Shakhtar, though, went winless in their next four to finish behind Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. Thursday's game will mark Shakhtar's return to competitive action after a three-month hiatus.

Rennes, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results on the domestic stage recently and will hope for better luck in Europe. They went unbeaten in the group stage of the Europa League this season, winning thrice, to finish second.

The visitors made it to the last 16 of the Conference League last season.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Shakhtar and Rennes.

The first meeting was in the 2005-06 campaign in the Europa League, which Shakhtar won 1-0.

Shakhtar have had 15 competitive meetings against French opposition, winning eight and losing four.

Rennes have had seven competitive meetings against Ukrainian opposition, winning three and losing four.

The Ligue 1 outfit are unbeaten in their three continental games away from home this season.

The Hirnyky have picked up 21 points at home in the league this season, the highest in the Ukrainian top flight.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Shakhtar have been out of competitive action since late November and struggled during their mid-season friendlies. They have, however, lost just one game at home this season.

Rennes, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats, losing five of their last seven games across competitions. They have lost their last four away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Stade Rennais

Tip 1 - Result: Shakhtar

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of the hosts' eight games.)

