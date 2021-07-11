Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Shakhtyor Soligorsk will host Ludogorets at the Stadion Banovom brdu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side suffered a 1-0 reversal in the first leg last week. Cauly Oliveira-Souza scored the game-winning goal for Ludogorets in the second minute of injury time.

That goal leaves it all to play for in the second leg and both sides are still in with a shout at progressing to the second round of the qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will face either Shkëndija or Mura in the next round of the qualifiers.

Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

Last week's fixture was the first continental meeting between the two sides and Ludogorets' victory gives them a marginal advantage.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk have been in domestic action since April, with the first leg defeat halting a run of seven games without a loss. Ludogorets have lost one of their last five fixtures (including four friendlies).

Shakhtyor form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Ludogorets form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets Team News

Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Midfielder Nikita Korzun suffered an injury in the first leg and had to be substituted after just 32 minutes. There are no suspension worries for the home side.

Injury: Nikita Korzun

Suspension: None

Ludogorets

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the Bulgarian champions ahead of their trip to Slovakia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Shakhtyor Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aleksandr Guto (GK); Nikola Antic, Aleksandr Sachivko, Egor Filipenko, Gleb Shevchenko; Valon Ahmedi, Julius Szoke, Yuri Kendysh, Dimiriy Podstrelov; Dembo Darboe, Djordie Ivanovic

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Anton Nedyalkov, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Jordan Ikoko; Cauly Souza, Claude Goncalves, Stephane Badji; Kiril Despodov, Claudiu Keseru, Bernard Tekpetey

Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched in terms of playing personnel and another close encounter can be expected. The tie is delicately balanced and neither side is likely to all out in attack.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends in a cagey encounter.

Prediction: Shakhtyor 1-1 Ludogorets

