“Shakira has done more for football than Pique ever will” - Barcelona star likes self-deprecative tweet after splitting with singer

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has liked a tweet which mocks the 35-year-old following his split with long-term partner Shakira.

According to Sky News, the famous duo announced their split after 11 years together, with The Sun claiming that Pique had cheated on the Colombian popstar.

The pair met shortly before Spain's victorious 2010 World Cup campaign, for which Shakira sang the tournament anthem 'Waka Waka', which has over three billion hits on YouTube.

Following the split, Twitter user @23ljk posted a screenshot of the two songs the 45-year-old pop superstar has done for previous World Cups, along with the comment:

"Someone said Shakira has done more for football than Pique ever will."

I @23Ijk Someone said Shakira has done more for football than Pique ever will Someone said Shakira has done more for football than Pique ever will 😭😭 https://t.co/fyWLOS2LxV

Pique has sparked wild speculation online after he was caught liking the post. In a recent joint statement by the former couple, who have two children between them, they stated (as per Sky News):

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

The legendary centre-half has made 602 appearances for his boyhood club Barcelona, as well as winning over 100 caps for Spain.

He was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships two years later. He also claimed eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and three Champions League triumphs over the course of an illustrious career.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Gerard Pique since he tweeted 'We are back.'



- Bottled La Liga

- Bottled Europa League

- Bottled Copa Del Rey

- Bottled Shakira Gerard Pique since he tweeted 'We are back.'- Bottled La Liga- Bottled Europa League- Bottled Copa Del Rey - Bottled Shakira https://t.co/6f6ShrOSxx

Gerard Pique's Barcelona future in doubt due to club's perilous financial situation

As per Marca, La Liga president Javier Tebas told the Catalonian giants that they are unable to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski this summer due to financial problems.

This may mean that the five-time European champions may be looking to cut the wage bill in the near future. Diario AS have claimed that the 35-year-old Pique may be the first out of the door, due to his wage, which they claim costs over £16 million per year.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will attempt to steal Robert Lewandowski from under the nose of Barcelona, as the Catalan club struggle to finance the move.



(Source: The Sun) Manchester United will attempt to steal Robert Lewandowski from under the nose of Barcelona, as the Catalan club struggle to finance the move.(Source: The Sun) 🚨🚨 Manchester United will attempt to steal Robert Lewandowski from under the nose of Barcelona, as the Catalan club struggle to finance the move.(Source: The Sun) https://t.co/GQpJXuDXUF

Having already let a club legend go last summer in the form of Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana are unsure of how to handle the defender. He still has two years left on his current deal.

But they recognise that his high wages, injury problems, and tendency to be "at the centre of controversies" make him an ideal candidate to be axed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far