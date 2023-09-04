Shakira left in awe as she shares glimpses of her time watching Arsenal at Emirates during win over Manchester United 

Colombian Singer Shakira recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her enjoying her time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday when Arsenal hosted Manchester United in a 3-1 win.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal played their fourth Premier League game of the 2023-24 season against Manchester United. Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after latching onto a Christian Eriksen pass. Martin Odegaard instantly equalized with a spectacular goal from an assist by Gabriel Martinelli (28').

Massive drama unfolded in the last few minutes of the match at Emirates Stadium after Alejandro Garnacho's goal was overruled and Declan Rice put the home side ahead (90+6). Later, Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead for the Gunners in injury time (90+11).

Shakira also took to Instagram and posted a video from the Emirates Stadium where the fans can be seen celebrating the home win. The Colombian singer also tagged the official account of the Premier League club in the story and accompanied the mention with a heart-eye emoji.

Shakira's Instagram story

According to Billboard, Shakira will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. She will become the first South American artist to win the prize.

Manchester United drops to 11th spot after loss against Arsenal

Despite starting the season with a win over Wolves, Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United are currently on the 11th spot in the Premier League table. They have suffered defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in recent matches.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has recorded three wins in their four matches. Their third match of the 2023-24 ended as a draw against Fulham and have won all their other matches. The Gunners are currently in the 5th spot with 10 points.

The Red Devils will next lock horns against sixth-placed Brighton, who recently defeated Newcastle United, at Old Trafford on September 16. The Gunners will be visiting Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche's Everton, who are yet to record a win in the new season, on September 17.