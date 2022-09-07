Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgården prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros - UEFA Europa League Play Off Second Leg

Shamrock Rovers will host Djurgarden at Tallaght Stadium in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group F clash on Thursday.

Shamrock Rovers joined the Europa Conference League after they were bundled out of the Europa League in the playoff round. The Irish club have been drawn in one of the strongest of the eight groups, with Belgian club Gent, Norwegians Molde and Djurgarden as neighbors. They will start life in Group F against the Swedish team who have maintained a flawless run since the second round.

The Hoops, however, can count on their three incredible poachers Gaffney, Mandroiu and Burke to bring home the bacon.

Djurgarden have won five of the six matches they have played so far in the competition, scoring 15 goals against five. Coach Kim Bergstrand has earned some praise for his side’s consistency. They finished third in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season and are one-point adrift of leaders BK Häcken in the ongoing campaign. Järnkaminerna boast top performers like centre-forward Victor Edvardsen and winger Joel Asoro who will be keen to make a statement at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

Shamrock Rovers will aim for a win at all costs to avoid losing their best chance of claiming maximum points ahead of their next trip.

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgården Head-to-Head

The two sides are yet to meet in any competition.

Shamrock Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Djurgården form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgården News

Shamrock Rovers

Centre-back Roberto Lopes has been sidelined with a knee injury. Lee Grace and Sean Hoare are quality replacements. Rory Gaffney will hope to improve his record of seven goals and seven assists.

Injury: Roberto Lopes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Djurgården

There have been no reports of injuries ahead of this encounter. Victor Edvardsen is expected to lead the attack as he eyes his seventh goal.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgården News Predicted Xls

Shamrock Rovers (4-3-3): Alan Mannus (GK), Lee Grace, Sean Gannon, Sean Kavanagh, Gary O'Neill, Sean Hoare, Neil Farrugia, Ronan Finn, Justin Ferizaj, Aidomo Emakhu, Richard Towell

Djurgården (4-4-3): Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (GK), Marcus Danielsson, Rasmus Schuller, Hampus Finndell, Haris Radetinac, Magnus Eriksson, Elias Andersson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Piotr Johansson, Victor Edvardsen, Gustav Wikheim

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgården News Prediction

Shamrock Rovers have won their last three home matches, scoring seven goals and conceding once. They appear to be playing better in front of home fans, who have been instructed to raise the roof when they take on the Swedes on Thursday. However, Djurgården are used to large crowds and will likely focus on their game.

Shamrock Rovers are expected to claim a slim victory due to their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Djurgården

