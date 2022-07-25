Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Shamrock Rovers and Ludogorets Razgrad lock horns in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at the Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts face the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit after suffering a 3-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg.

Shamrock Rovers failed to arrest their slump in form as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Drogheda United in the Irish Premiership last Saturday.

They have now failed to win any of their last three outings across all competitions, including a humbling 3-0 loss against Ludogorets Razgrad in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier last week.

Shamrock Rovers head into Tuesday's game unbeaten at home since August 2021 and will look to make use of their home advantage as they attempt a miraculous comeback.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, have won their three games in the Champions League qualifiers this season, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The Bulgarian champions head into Tuesday’s game off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia in the Parva Liga on July 22.

Ludogorets have avoided defeat in seven consecutive games across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since June’s 3-0 friendly loss to Ferencvárosi TC.

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two sides, with their first meeting coming in last week’s reverse fixture when Ludogorets cruised to a comfortable win.

Shamrock Rovers Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Ludogorets Razgrad Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad Team News

Shamrock Rovers

The hosts will take to the pitch without midfielder Jack Byrne, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Jack Byrne

Suspended: Rory Gaffney

Ludogorets Razgrad

Ludogorets will be without the duo of Claude Gonçalves and Dominik Yankov, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Claude Gonçalves, Dominik Yankov,

Suspended: Cicinho

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad Predicted XI

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, Chris McCann, Gary O'Neill, Andy Lyons; Richie Towell, Aaron Greene

Ludogorets Razgrad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Žan Karničnik, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Anton Nedyalkov; Cauly Oliveira, Alex Santana, Show; Rick, Pieros Sotiriou, Bernard Tekpetey

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad Prediction

Ludogorets head into Tuesday in a great position to make it through to the next phase after claiming a 3-0 victory in the first leg. We are backing them to build on that result and finish the job here by claiming yet another win.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Ludogorets Razgrad

