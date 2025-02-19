Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Shamrock Rovers play host to Molde at the Tallaght Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. Per Mathias Hogmo’s men journey to Ireland with a one-goal deficit and will be looking to turn the tie around as they eye a spot in the round of 16.

Ad

Shamrock Rovers were denied a dream start to the 2025 Irish Premier League campaign as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Bohemians FC at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Before that, teenage forward Michael Noonan grabbed the headlines for Stephen Bradley’s side as he netted in the 57th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Molde in their Europa League knockout-stage playoff clash last Thursday.

Shamrock Rovers picked up 11 points from their six Conference League group-stage games to finish 10th in the standings, only below eighth-placed Cercle Brugge in the final automatic last-16 spot.

Ad

Trending

Molde, meanwhile, picked up seven points in the group-stage phase to finish 23rd in the table, only above 25th-placed Hearts outside the playoff spot on goal difference.

With last Thursday’s defeat, Hogmo’s men have failed to win five of their most recent six competitive matches and have managed just two in 10 since the start of November.

While Molde will be looking to turn the tie on its head, they will need to show their mettle at the Tallaght Stadium, where Shamrock have won all but one of their last five games in all competitions.

Ad

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings between the two sides, Molde boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, compared to Malmo’s one victory.

Shamrock Rovers are unbeaten in their three Conference League home games, picking up two wins and one draw while scoring six goals and conceding twice so far.

Molde are without a win in their last five competitive away matches, losing three and claiming two draws since October’s 2-0 victory over Sandness.

Shamrock have lost just one of their last six competitive home games, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of October.

Ad

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Prediction

Shamrock Rovers got the job done in Norway last Thursday and will be backing themselves to see off Hogmo’s men in front of their home supporters.

Molde have struggled to get going on the road and we are backing the Irish outfit to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Molde

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shamrock Rovers to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Shamrock’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback