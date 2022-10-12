Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Shamrock Rovers will welcome Molde to the Tallaght Stadium for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a dramatic 3-2 home win over Shelbourne in the Irish Premier Division on Sunday. The defending champions trailed with six minutes to go but Daniel Cleary's equalizer in the 84th minute paved the way for Rory Gaffney's injury-time winner.

Molde had an easier outing, thrashing Ham-Kam 5-0, which leaves them needing just one point from their last four matches to guarantee a fifth league crown. Magnus Wolff Eikrem opened and closed the scoring in a four-goal rout in the first half.

The Norwegian side will turn their attention to the continent, where they currently occupy second spot in Group F with four points. Shamrock Rovers are at the bottom of the pile with one point to their name.

Molde claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture last week. Ola Brynhildsen scored a brace to inspire the win.

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde have scored in both halves in five of their last six competitive fixtures.

Shamrock Rovers are on a remarkable run of 35 games unbeaten at home in all competitions.

Four of Molde's last five matches away from home have produced three or more goals.

Shamrock Rovers have won four of their five home games in Europe this season.

Shamrock Rovers are yet to register a win or score a goal in the group stage of the Conference League this season

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Prediction

Shamrock Rovers have struggled to match the standards of the other teams in the group but one thing the Hoops have in their favor is their strong home form.

The Irish champions are on a staggering 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions on home turf and their resolute defending has played a key role in this.

Molde, on the other hand, are expansive in their system and this could force Shamrock Rovers to be more adventurous as they seek their first win of the season.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 2-2 Molde

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Molde to score 2+ goals

