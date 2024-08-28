Shamrock vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Shamrock will welcome PAOK to Tallaght Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts face an uphill battle after a dismal showing on the road.

Shamrock vs PAOK Preview

Shamrock have a huge deficit to overturn in the second leg of the playoff round following an abysmal performance in the reverse fixture at Toumba Stadium. They were crushed 4-0, with defender Daniel Cleary’s 45th minute own goal setting off the collapse. Shamrock will count on home advantage to survive the tie.

Hoops, who won the 2023-24 League of Ireland Premier Division, were demoted from the Champions League to the third qualifying round of the Europa League. They defeated Slovenian side NK Celje 3-2 to progress to the playoffs. Shamrock are fifth placed in the Irish top flight on 38 points, with 11 rounds of matches to spare.

PAOK have one foot in the next round but can't afford to be complacent about the task ahead. They will be playing away to Shamrock, who will leave no stone unturned to eke out a favorable outcome. The visitors will need to put up a fight like in the first leg to safeguard their lead until the final whistle.

White-Blacks also began their continental campaign in the Champions League but were knocked out in the third qualifying round, prompting their transfer to the Europa League. They opened their season in the Super League Greece with a 3-2 home win over Panserraikos last weekend. PAOK have lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Shamrock vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with PAOK prevailing in all three clashes with Shamrock.

Shamrock have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Shamrock have played 108 UEFA matches, winning 26, drawing 20 and losing 62 while PAOK boast 239 matches with W93, D66, L80.

PAOK have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Shamrock have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while PAOK have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Shamrock – L-W-D-L-W, PAOK – W-W-L-D-W.

Shamrock vs PAOK Prediction

Shamrock are expected to hit the ground running at the blast of the whistle in an effort to claim an early goal that could prove motivational.

PAOK will attempt to balance offensive and defensive approaches to checkmate the hosts from taking complete control of the meeting.

Shamrock will likely come out on top but may be unable to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Shamrock 2-1 PAOK

Shamrock vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shamrock to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: PAOK to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Shamrock to score - Yes

