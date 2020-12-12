Shandong Luneng vs Wuhan Zall prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese FA Cup 2020

Wuhan Zall will have to overturn a 5-0 deficit in the second leg of their Chinese FA Cup semi-final against Shandong Luneng. The match is slated for Sunday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Shandong Luneng took Wuhan Zall to the cleaners in the first leg, smashing five goals past them.

A scintillating Roger Guedes treble, sandwiched between goals from Moises Magalhaes and Marouane Fellaini all but ended Wuhan's hopes and helped Shandong take a colossal lead heading into the next game.

Wuhan Zall, who finished fifth in Group B of the Chinese Super League, were left bruised in the first leg. Their defence looked feeble every single time Shandong darted forward. Surely, this second leg is a matter of pride for Wuhan.

Now we have the 2020 CFA cup semi-final: Jiangsu Suning (without foreign player) vs Tianjin Teda (3 foreign players available) Shandong Luneng(all foreign players available) vs Wuhan Zall (all foreign players available). Marouane Fellaini's Shandong are undoubtfully the favorite. pic.twitter.com/I3bOmhfDLJ — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) December 2, 2020

Also read: Tianjin Teda vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese FA Cup 2020

Shandong Luneng vs Wuhan Zall Head-to-head

Prior to their last meeting, Shandong Luneng and Wuhan Zall had only met four times.

Advertisement

Shandong Luneng have a monumental advantage with three wins, while Wuhan won on the other occasion.

Shandong Luneng form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Wuhan Zall form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Wuhan Zall fans hang banners outside the club asking the club to fire the coaching staff. Wuhan Zall parted away with Jose Gonzalez in September. The new Chinese coaching staff failed to improve the teams and they barely secured CSL survival through promotion/relegation playoff. pic.twitter.com/DGpNf9PLGW — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) December 9, 2020

Shandong Luneng vs Wuhan Zall Team News

Marouane Fellaini is likely to lead the same side that brushed Wuhan aside in the previous game

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have all their foreign players available, and they should field the same XI that won in the first leg. We may see Wu Xinghan taking Magalhaes' place if the team wishes to change its dynamic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Zhang Chenglin could start for Wuhan Zall

Advertisement

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall do not have any fresh injury concerns, but could tinker their playing XI in order to explore new combinations. Guangzhou Evergrande loanee Zhang Chenglin may be chosen, while there may also be a change in shape.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Shandong Luneng vs Wuhan Zall Probable XI

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Dai Lin, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Graziano Pelle

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Obafemi Martins

Shandong Luneng vs Wuhan Zall Prediction

In what is expected to be a dead rubber, Shandong Luneng should see out yet another victory due to their impressive performances of late. The win will also allow them to gather much-needed morale ahead of the final.

Shandong are riding high on confidence, and the impactful midfield orchestrated by the experienced Fellaini could wreak havoc once again.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 3-0 Wuhan Zall