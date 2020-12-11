Tianjin Teda vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese FA Cup 2020

It's all to play for in the Chinese Super League FA Cup semi-final between Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Teda on Saturday at the Suzhou City stadium.

The two teams battled to a 1-1 scoreline in the first leg, as Frank Acheampong's goal in the first half was canceled out when Yang Liu ushered the ball past his own net after the break.

Jiangsu Suning were a pale shadow of themselves in the first outing, perhaps due to the lack of match fitness since the conclusion of the Chinese Super League. They finished second in their group in the domestic league and went on to beat Guangzhou Evergrande in the final.

In fact, the club's last defeat came against Evergrande 18 matches ago, which illustrates how consistent and unbeatable they have been since August.

Meanwhile, Tianjin Teda are on a dream run after failing to record any wins in the CSL. The bottom-dwellers sent Changchun Yatai packing in the previous round of the FA Cup, hammering them 5-1. They held Jiangsu Suning to a draw in the previous game, dominating the match in parts.

#Chinese F.A. Cup

Jiangsu Suning 1-1 Tianjin Teda



⚽️Frank Acheampong @okeboquansah scored and Tianjin took the lead in the 50th minute

⚽️Liu Yang's own goal made it all square in the 1st leg of semi-finals@suningfc @WakasoBobby @PdPCarlos @OnateYago @AllAfcFootball @CSLfutbol pic.twitter.com/RDUUkZnXAP — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) December 5, 2020

Also read: Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Jiangsu Suning vs Tianjin Teda Head-to-head

Advertisement

History suggests these teams have a tight record against each other. Across the 23 fixtures between them, Tianjin Teda have won seven, while Jiangsu Suning have accumulated eight victories.

Jiangsu Suning form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Tianjin Teda form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Jiangsu Suning vs Tianjin Teda Team News

Ji Xiang is a notable absentee for Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning have a number of players in the treatment room. Ji Xiang and Yang Boyu, who were both injured in the quarter-finals, are likely to miss out again.

Alex Teixeira's potential move to Shanghai SIPG could see him miss out as well, adding to the misery of Suning up front.

Full time. Jiangsu Suning 1, Tianjin TEDA 1. With more than 7 key players absent, we managed to equalise after conceding early in 2nd half. The 2nd leg will be on next weekend. — Forza Jiangsu Suning (@suningfc) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

Injured: Yang Boyu, Ji Xiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Alex Teixeira

Frank Acheampong will aim to continue his scoring run for Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda are without any fresh injury concerns, and there should not be too many changes to the side that put in a solid shift in the first leg. Skipper Frank Acheampong will hope to score for his side again.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Jiangsu Suning vs Tianjin Teda Probable XI

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (5-4-1): Zhang Yan; Abduhamiti, Zhang Xiaobin, Li Ang, Zhou Yun, Zhang Cheng; Luo Jing, Tian Yinong, Wu Xi, Xie Pengfei, Huang Zichang

Tianjin Teda predicted XI (4-4-2): Teng Shangkun; Zhao Honglue, Song Yue, Felix Bastians, Jiang Shenglong; Rong Hao, Zheng Kaimu, Odil Ahmedov, Frank Archeampong, Tiquinho

Jiangsu Suning vs Tianjin Teda Prediction

Both teams are without a clean sheet in their last six matches, and we can expect goals in this fixture. Tianjin Teda are poised to set up on the counter with at least 10 bodies behind the ball, while Suning's firepower will be tested.

Jiangsu Suning should march to the finals, pipping their opponents and ending their merry run in the competition.

Advertisement

Predicted score: Jiangsu Suning 2-1 Tianjin Teda

Also read: Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21