Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Coventry City to Adams Park on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.

Wycombe Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Barnsley on Wednesday at Oakwell.

Goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and attacker Cauley Woodrow sealed the deal for Barnsley. Welsh defender Joe Jacobson scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Coventry City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Luton Town on Wednesday at the St. Andrew's Stadium.

A drab match saw a combined two shots on target, with the likes of Tyler Walker and Maxime Biamou unable to find the net for Coventry City.

FULL-TIME: Sky Blues 0-0 Luton Town



Neither side are able to break the deadlock and the game ends goalless at St Andrew's.



[0-0] #PUSB pic.twitter.com/GfXD5ofHsu — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 8, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In eight previous encounters between the two sides, Coventry City hold an overwhelming advantage. They have won all eight games.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, in League One. Coventry City thrashed Wycombe Wanderers 4-1, courtesy of a hat-trick from striker Matt Godden and a goal from young defender Sam McCallum. Veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa scored the goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-D-L

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-W-D

Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City Team News

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth will be unable to call upon the services of defender Anthony Stewart, midfielder Curtis Thompson, attacker Uche Ikpeazu and centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, who are all injured.

Injured: Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Stewart, Curtis Thompson, Uche Ikpeazu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Coventry City will be without Slovakian goalkeeper Marko Marosi, striker Matt Godden and winger Jodi Jones, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Marko Marosi, Matt Godden, Jodi Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop, Jason McCarthy, Josh Knight, Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan, Dominic Gape, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Liam Kelly, Sam McCallum, Tyler Walker, Maxime Biamou, Callum O'Hare

Wycombe Wanderers vs Coventry City Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers did well to get promoted from League One last season, and manager Gareth Ainsworth has impressed on a consistent basis. While they sit 23rd in the league table, the Blues, with their limited budget, have generally given a good account of themselves.

Advertisement

Coventry City, on the other hand, have some good players in their ranks. Centre-back Leo Ostigard, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has looked good. Tyler Walker and Maxime Biamou have led the line well for Mark Robins' side.

Coventry City should be able to emerge victorious, even though Wycombe Wanderers have shown that they are no pushovers.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Coventry City

Also Read: Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21